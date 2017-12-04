BNN Neighborhood Art Gallery: December/January 2018

Artist Reception

Monday, December 4th, 2017

from 5:30 -7:00 PM

Featured Artists: Ngoc-Tran Vu

Ngoc-Tran's art is meant to provoke thoughts and questions surrounding identity, community, politics and spirituality.

BNN invites the public to view the new artwork and meet the artists at an opening reception in the BNN Neghborhood Art Gallery, located at 3025 Washington Street, Boston, Egleston Square, 2nd floor. Please RSVP art@bnntv.org if you plan to attend.

The monthly exhibit is also featured on BNNLive: It's All About Arts, shown on BNN News and Information Channel: Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961 and streamed live on the BNN website the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Gallery Viewing

The BNN Neighborhood Art Gallery is available for viewing during BNN hours of operation, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. When visiting BNN you will be required to sign in and show a picture ID.



Visit BNN's Digital Art gallery online to view art highlights from our monthly groups, or showcase your artwork in our gallery. Click to learn more