BNN Open House for ACM Annual Conference

Community media professionals from across the country will convene in Boston August 18-20th to celebrate and explore the meanings of making media that’s related to place, and to our communities. We all have a yearning to belong, to understand our world, and to share our stories, to build community, to make a living, and make a life. At our best, community media reflects the world of our towns and communities, and speaks to the needs of their future. We will be exploring this theme of “Our Town” further in Boston and we hope you will join us!



Folks who arrive on Wednesday afternoon are invited to check out the facilities of Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) and Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN) who will be hosting open houses and a pre-conference party, with support from Broadcast Pix.



First Stop of the Tour: (5-7pm)

BNN has a beautiful facility in Boston, at the former MBTA Power Station in Egleston Square, a re-purposed facility with active members and lots of history. Stop by to learn about their history and current projects, while partaking in delicious appetizers and drinks during your tour, provided by BNN.

Second Stop: (7-9pm)

BIG is just up the road, surrounded on three sides by Boston, embedded at the high school with an innovative new facility. BIG's tour and party will feature food, drinks, tech talk and VR demos!



