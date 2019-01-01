Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on WBCA 102.9 FM

Tune in to Boston’s community radio station, WBCA 102.9 FM, to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with an evening of shows about Dr. King as well as three of his speeches.

6:30 PM Urban Empowerment Today with Deborah Shariff

7:00 PM Bostonian Rap with Rachel Miselman

8:00 PM “The Three Evils of Society” - Martin Luther King, Jr.’s address to the Hungry Club Forum, Atlanta, GA, May 10, 1967

9:00 PM “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?” - Martin Luther King, Jr., Barratt Junior High School, Philadelphia, PA, October 26, 1967

11:00 PM “I Have A Dream” – Martin Luther King, Jr., March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, August 28, 1963

The BNN Media Lab hours this Monday will be 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Studio Productions as scheduled.