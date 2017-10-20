Celebrate Community Media Day at BNN

In celebration of Free Speech Week and Community Media Day, this Friday, October 20, 2017, come down to the Charles J. Beard II Media Center from 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM.



Let your voices be heard, celebrate Community Media Day with us:

3:00 - 6:00 PM BNN Facility Tours- Take a walk with our guides through our media facility. The tour features two Television Studios, a State of the Art Mac Media Lab, Mobile Production Van and WBCA-LP 102.9 Radio Station.

3:00 - 5:00 PM Peoples Platform- Let your voice be heard! Peoples Platform is an open platform for community residents to talk about issues affecting them and the community.

5:00 - 6:00 PM Studio Mock Show- Experience lights and camera action in a mini workshop exploring Television Production and create a mock talk show.

5:00 - 6:30 PM Radio ID Recording- Hear yourself on the radio, record a shout-out to WBCA in a station ID tag.

5:30 - 6:30 PM Youth Media Screening- Screen a special curated show of BNN's Youth Voices media projects.

5:30 - 6:30 PM Live Demonstrations- Checkout our Field Production equipment, learn a few tips and tricks while recording shout-outs to BNN TV.

6:45 - 7:45 PM Free Concert- starring two local musical artists Kyle Bent and Rex Mac

Kyle Bent is a rapper from Randolph, MA who has headlines at venues and music festivals both locally and nationally.

Rex Mac is an Asian American, Boston based hip hop musician, organizer, and journalist.

For more information, please call 617-708-3200 or email membership@bnntv.org.