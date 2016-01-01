ExtraHelp - LIVE Homework Hotline

ExtraHelp is a weekly, live, homework hotline television series providing help to Boston students. Elementary, middle and high school students can watch the show and call or email ExtraHelp teachers to receive help with their homework, help clarify a problem they may be having in a particular subject or prepare for MCAS and SAT tests.

WATCH and PARTICIPATE in ExtraHelp

BNN News & Information Channel: Comcast 9 | RCN 15

Tuesdays from 4:00 to 8:00 pm (fall and winter)

Streamed live on bnntv.org

View archived shows on BNN Video OnDemand

ExtraHelp Live Call-In Number: 617-708-3808

ExtraHelp email: Extrahelp@bnntv.org

General Math: 4:00 to 5:00 pm

Language Arts/Reading: 5:00 to 6:00 pm

Middle School Math: 6:00 to 7:00 pm

High School Math: 7:00 to 8:00 pm

ExtraHelp is shown on Tuesdays in the fall and winter seasons.

ExtraHelp, funded by Comcast, is produced by Boston Neighborhood Network, and partners with Boston Public Schools. We produce the live show from the Roxbury Community College studio. The production crew includes students and interns from Roxbury Community College and Madison Park High School.