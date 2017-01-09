General Manager Curtis Henderson, Jr. to Retire from Boston Neighborhood Network

Boston, MA, January 9, 2017- After 20 years as General Manager for Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN)- and a total of 31 years with the organization- Curtis Henderson, Jr. has announced his retirement effective May 31, 2017. Until then he will be involved in activities supporting the organization's transition to his successor. The BNN Board of Directors has appointed Susan M. O'Connor as Transition Manager to oversee ongoing operations.

In 1984, Henderson took the first production class offered at BNN and was hooked. He became an avid community producer, often combining his love of music with his newly acquired video skills. He was soon hired as Studio Manager for the Roxbury Studio, where he taught both individuals and groups from all over the city.

Henderson next served as Director of Community Access, supervising BNN's access centers and programming activities around the city. Since his tenure as General Manager beginning in 1997, he has worked to bring BNN into the digital age, creating a multimedia center and updating equipment to a digital format. Henderson has worked to sustain the organization by purchasing and refurbishing BNN's permanent home in Egleston Square and by expanding the quality of training and programming for Boston residents.

"Curtis understands the importance of building community through media," says BNN Board President, Justin Petty, "and has been a steadfast advocate for people and institutions across the city."

Over the years, Henderson reinforced his commitment to Boston residents by serving on local and national boards including Timothy Smith Network, Egleston Square Main Streets, Community Music Center of Boston, WGBH Community Advisory Board, Alliance for Communications Democracy, and the Ward 11 Democratic Committee.

"It has been my privilege and my pleasure to serve Bostonians throughout this time of technological change," says Henderson. "The people and institutions I've worked with over the years have enriched my life and I look forward to being of service as BNN moves into its next phase."

A celebration of Henderson's achievements and accomplishments at BNN will be held later in the spring. All friends, coworkers and well-wishers are welcome to attend.

BNN was founded in 1983 as a 501(c)3 non-profit, to "ensure access to channels and facilities for all Boston residents, groups and institutions and to provide public education and training regarding the use of access facilities and channels." BNN began operating with a full-service production studio in Roxbury, a training and field production access center in East Boston and a mobile production truck that could travel across the city. Under Henderson's leadership, BNN responded to changes in technology, adapting equipment and training to meet the needs of Bostonians. In 2001, BNN added a digital multimedia lab to its menu of services and began the transition from analog to digital technology. In 2005, BNN purchased the former MBTA Power Station in Egleston Square and launched a successful capital campaign to rehabilitate the building into a state-of-the-art media center; it opened the doors to its new home in 2007. The franchising agreements between the City of Boston and its willing partners, the cable providers and BNN, have resulted in over 30 years of tremendous benefits that have become engrained in the civic, social and cultural fabric of the city.

Contact Information:

Justin A. Petty

donjpetty@aol.com

Boston Neighborhood Network

3025 Washington Street

Egleston Square, MA 02119