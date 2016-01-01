Live Election Coverage

Starting tonight at 8:00 PM, Boston Neighborhood Network (Comcast 9 | RCN 15 | Verizon 1961) will provide 90 minutes of live coverage and results from today's Preliminary Election in Boston, including the race for mayor and four contested district city council races. Talk of the Neighborhoods host Joe Heisler will anchor the show. He will be joined on set by a bevy of local elected officials, community activists and political operatives, who will help to analyze the results and preview the run-up to the November 7 final election.

Election Coverage will be streamed live- WATCH NOW!