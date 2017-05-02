Member Meetings

Boston Neighborhood Network invites you to participate in our upcoming, members only meetings. The BNN Members Meeting is an opportunity to receive updates and provide feedback and suggestions pertaining to services, equipment, training and programming offered by BNN. We are looking for suggestions for what we can do to enhance your experience at BNN.



Please choose from one of two offered dates: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6:00-8:00 PM or Saturday, May 6, 2017 10:00-12:00 PM



BNN members check your email for more information on how to RSVP for a Member Meeting.



Meet and greet BNN’s new Interim Manager, hear announcements from BNN staff as well as remarks from the BNN Board of Directors. Both sessions will provide the same information, so attendance is only required for one meeting.



All are encouraged to attend. We look forward to seeing and hearing from you!