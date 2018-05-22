Now Hiring: BNN Radio Station Manager

WBCA-LP is a non-commercial community radio station run by the Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN), an independent non-profit organization operating under the FCC license granted to the City of Boston. Boston Neighborhood Network is looking for a full-time manager for its radio station. We are seeking an applicant who has 2-5 years of experience working in radio, preferably with station management experience.
The Radio Station Manager is a full-time salaried employee of Boston Neighborhood Network. This person oversees the day-to-day operation and administration of the radio station WBCA-LP 102.9 FM, licensed for operation in Boston, MA, and ensures that the station operates in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations as well as BNN policies and guidelines.