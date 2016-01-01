Now Hiring: Program Service Manager for Membership and Marketing

Boston Neighborhood Network (BNN) is a nationally recognized, award winning community media center and 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as a public forum for all Boston residents, nonprofits and community–based organizations, and government and educational institutions, providing them with affordable training and access to emerging media technologies. BNN is currently seeking applicants to fill the position of Program Service Manager for Membership and Marketing.

Click here for the job announcement.

 