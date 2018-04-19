Senator Ed Markey: Net Neutrality Discussion

Senator Edward J. Markey will lead a conversation about his recent efforts to overturn the Trump Administration's repeal of net neutrality with a panel including Tom Wheeler (former Chairman of the FCC), Sir Tim Berners-Lee (Invented the World Wide Web), Susan Crawford (John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law, Harvard Law School) and Mohamad Ali (President and CEO, Carbonite).

Date: April 19, 2018

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: MIT Wong Auditorium

70 Memorial Drive, Cambridge MA

The discussion will be available via BNN's Video on Demand Library starting April 20, 2018.