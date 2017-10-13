WBCA-LP 102.9FM Inaugural Live Broadcast

Senator Markey, Mayor Walsh and FCC Commissioner Clyburn discussed the importance of community broadcasting, net neutrality and digital equity at the debut live broadcast for WBCA-LP 102.9FM at Boston Neighborhood Network



BOSTON- In anticipation of this week’s Free Speech Week and Community Media Day, on October 13, 2017 Senator Edward Markey, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn were interviewed by Community TV and Radio Producer, Deborah Shariff, on the importance of community broadcasting, net neutrality and digital equity at Boston Neighborhood Network’s new low-power community radio station, WBCA-LP 102.9FM.



BNN operates a new Low Power FM Radio Station, WBCA-LP (Boston Community Access), live on 102.9 FM every evening starting at 6:00 PM. Mayor Walsh asked BNN to program the new radio station for the residents of Boston as a partnership with the City to present a new community voice following the loss of a number of unlicensed community radio stations in Boston.

View a brief video clip of the event or listen to the entire broadcast at www.bnntv.org/radiolivedebut.