WBCA Program Renew Proposal

To renew your show for WBCA please submit a formal proposal using the form below. If you have any questions, please contact radio@bnntv.org.
This form is for producers that already have a time slot on WBCA-LP 102.9 FM, and wish to renew their show for the upcoming quarter, which runs March 1st, 2017 through May 31st, 2017. The deadline to renew your show for the upcoming season is Tuesday, February 28th by 5:00pm.
You must be a current BNN member and we need to have a Show Producer Agreement on file as well.
If you do NOT currently have a time slot, you can either submit a show proposal or contact radio@bnntv.org.